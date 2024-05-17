M&T Bank Corp Invests $306,000 in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 19.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on PLNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.86.

PLNT stock opened at $65.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $44.13 and a one year high of $75.86.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 140.14%. The business had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

