M&T Bank Corp Lowers Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,444 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Qualys were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Qualys alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Qualys by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,056 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,893,000 after purchasing an additional 122,168 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 201,932.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 117,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,000,000 after acquiring an additional 117,121 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Qualys by 46.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,238,000 after acquiring an additional 80,079 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at $11,400,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 511,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,041,000 after purchasing an additional 46,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $155,876.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,654,132.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $155,876.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,196 shares in the company, valued at $15,654,132.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,120 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $690,594.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,598,905.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,419,842 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QLYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QLYS

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $149.62 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.62 and a 1 year high of $206.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.56.

Qualys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.