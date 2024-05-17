M&T Bank Corp Makes New $273,000 Investment in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,502,000 after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 358,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,099,000 after purchasing an additional 28,403 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $14,952,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 187.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 108,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 70,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $113.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.02. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $114.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 14.27 and a quick ratio of 14.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.48.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.62). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.07% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $79.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.55 million. On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 127.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

