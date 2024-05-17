M&T Bank Corp Makes New $284,000 Investment in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexander & Baldwin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Alexander & Baldwin Price Performance

NYSE:ALEX opened at $17.13 on Friday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.02.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexander & Baldwin Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is 145.90%.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

