M&T Bank Corp Makes New $297,000 Investment in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,563,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $161,338,000 after buying an additional 415,512 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,053,751 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $75,061,000 after buying an additional 202,288 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840,863 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $45,248,000 after buying an additional 14,896 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,750,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $43,034,000 after buying an additional 1,015,225 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,491,598 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $44,435,000 after acquiring an additional 144,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $24.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.40. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.