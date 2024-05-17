M&T Bank Corp Makes New $297,000 Investment in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,563,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $161,338,000 after buying an additional 415,512 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,053,751 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $75,061,000 after buying an additional 202,288 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840,863 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $45,248,000 after buying an additional 14,896 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,750,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $43,034,000 after buying an additional 1,015,225 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,491,598 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $44,435,000 after acquiring an additional 144,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.
Franklin Resources Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $24.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.40. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Franklin Resources Company Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
