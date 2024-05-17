M&T Bank Corp Purchases 184 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 294,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,522,000 after acquiring an additional 123,508 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at $1,170,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 4.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,275,000 after purchasing an additional 23,070 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,226,000 after buying an additional 90,359 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MHK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $185,360.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,012.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $120.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.83. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $131.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Featured Stories

