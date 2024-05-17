M&T Bank Corp Purchases 344 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RYN. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 371.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Stock Performance

NYSE RYN opened at $30.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.09. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $35.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.04 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on RYN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Rayonier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rayonier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

