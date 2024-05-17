M&T Bank Corp Purchases New Position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAVA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CAVA Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CAVA Group by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC grew its holdings in CAVA Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CAVA Group news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $3,225,951.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 526,521 shares in the company, valued at $35,956,119.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CAVA Group news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $3,225,951.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 526,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,956,119.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $85,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,457,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,976,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,547,239 shares of company stock worth $221,525,951 in the last 90 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAVA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Argus upgraded CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on CAVA Group from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CAVA Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.42.

CAVA Group Price Performance

Shares of CAVA Group stock opened at $77.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.47. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $80.33.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.03 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

