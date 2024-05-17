M&T Bank Corp Purchases Shares of 10,747 SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in S. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,982,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,480,000 after acquiring an additional 442,593 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 193,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 95,206 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 12,407 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in SentinelOne by 29.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 329,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 74,378 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SentinelOne by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,554,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,201,000 after acquiring an additional 74,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on S shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

NYSE:S opened at $22.17 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $30.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.39.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 54.53% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $1,311,010.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,399,343.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 5,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $140,528.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 462,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,596,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $1,311,010.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,171 shares in the company, valued at $25,399,343.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 370,855 shares of company stock worth $8,535,409. Corporate insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

