M&T Bank Corp Raises Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Ryder System by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 60,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,992,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ryder System by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

R has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Ryder System stock opened at $124.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.38. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.60 and a 1 year high of $128.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.31.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.98%.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $2,309,838.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,897,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total transaction of $877,994.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,698.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $2,309,838.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,969 shares in the company, valued at $15,897,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,761 shares of company stock worth $12,052,755. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

