M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Honda Motor by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,670,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,902,000 after buying an additional 258,160 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Honda Motor by 16.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 847,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,514,000 after buying an additional 122,408 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Honda Motor by 5.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 783,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,341,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Honda Motor by 0.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 622,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,957,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Honda Motor by 6.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 528,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,782,000 after buying an additional 33,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $32.82 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.42.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

