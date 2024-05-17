M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 3,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.84, for a total value of $657,106.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,987.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total value of $38,960.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 16,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 3,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.84, for a total transaction of $657,106.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,987.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,059 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PIPR. StockNews.com upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $211.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.40. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $124.46 and a twelve month high of $214.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.40.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $335.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.97 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

