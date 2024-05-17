M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,178 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Air Lease alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AL. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Air Lease by 451.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 683,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,937,000 after purchasing an additional 559,554 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Air Lease by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,999,000 after purchasing an additional 302,576 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Air Lease by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,669,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,787,000 after purchasing an additional 226,908 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Air Lease by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,825,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,943,000 after purchasing an additional 217,170 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,982,000. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 11,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $530,496.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,614,331. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Air Lease news, EVP Kishore Korde sold 16,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $658,742.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 11,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $530,496.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,152. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Air Lease from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Air Lease from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AL

Air Lease Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE AL opened at $49.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $52.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day moving average is $43.24.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.07). Air Lease had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $663.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.94%.

Air Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.