M&T Bank Corp Sells 3,836 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,836 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 43,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 129,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 29,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 62,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

STWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective (down from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,226,673 shares in the company, valued at $24,876,928.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STWD opened at $20.62 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.13%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

