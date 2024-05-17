M&T Bank Corp Sells 460 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,207,000 after purchasing an additional 307,322 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 17.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,477,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,264,000 after buying an additional 222,863 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 217,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,827,000 after acquiring an additional 110,722 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,332,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 402,208.3% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 96,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 96,530 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allison Transmission news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $5,385,761.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,855,053.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Dana Jh Pittard sold 2,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $195,648.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $5,385,761.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,855,053.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,244,562 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

NYSE ALSN opened at $75.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.98. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $83.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 13.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.