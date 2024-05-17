M&T Bank Corp Sells 639 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 891.2% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 30.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 24.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of RUSHA opened at $45.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $53.78.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Enterprises

In related news, SVP Jason Wilder sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $520,087.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,686.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rush Enterprises

(Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.