M&T Bank Corp Sells 7,239 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,239 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sycale Advisors NY LLC raised its stake in Nelnet by 20.6% in the third quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 315,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after buying an additional 53,853 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 280.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 17,686 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nelnet by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 48,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 2,719.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nelnet in the third quarter valued at about $703,000. 33.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Nelnet from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

NNI opened at $109.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.34 and a 200-day moving average of $89.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.84. Nelnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.67 and a fifty-two week high of $110.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 35.15 and a current ratio of 48.33.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.44. Nelnet had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $579.96 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nelnet, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

