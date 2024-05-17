M&T Bank Corp Sells 9,735 Shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,735 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SK Telecom by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SK Telecom during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in SK Telecom in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SK Telecom during the third quarter worth $242,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SKM shares. Nomura upgraded SK Telecom from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nomura Securities upgraded SK Telecom from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SK Telecom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

SK Telecom Price Performance

NYSE SKM opened at $21.54 on Friday. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $22.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

SK Telecom Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

