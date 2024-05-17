M&T Bank Corp Sells 999 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Exponent were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,685,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,076,000 after acquiring an additional 408,295 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,451,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,813,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 693,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,343,000 after buying an additional 71,074 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 594,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,876,000 after buying an additional 280,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,970,000 after buying an additional 15,819 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $95.44 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.61 and a fifty-two week high of $102.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.69.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. Exponent had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXPO. Truist Financial raised their target price on Exponent from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 2,030 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total transaction of $193,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 2,030 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total transaction of $193,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Guyer sold 1,650 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total transaction of $152,757.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,902.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,221 shares of company stock valued at $682,463 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

