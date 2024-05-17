M&T Bank Corp Takes Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Get Masimo alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Masimo by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 2,888.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.17, for a total value of $5,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of MASI opened at $120.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 82.05 and a beta of 0.99. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $75.22 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.70 million. Masimo had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MASI. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Masimo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MASI

Masimo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.