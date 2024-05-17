MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Hovde Group

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Hovde Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock. Hovde Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of MVB Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of MVB Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MVB Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

NASDAQ MVBF opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $240.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.98. MVB Financial has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $27.23.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $57.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.47 million. MVB Financial had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.65%. Equities analysts forecast that MVB Financial will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MVB Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in MVB Financial by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MVB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in MVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

