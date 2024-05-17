Nancy Disman Sells 10,000 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $723,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,954 shares in the company, valued at $19,890,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shift4 Payments Price Performance
FOUR stock opened at $68.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.79. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $92.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59.
Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.85 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have issued reports on FOUR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
