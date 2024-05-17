Nancy Disman Sells 10,000 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $723,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,954 shares in the company, valued at $19,890,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

FOUR stock opened at $68.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.79. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $92.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.85 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 21.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,434,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,803,000 after buying an additional 255,741 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 52,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 23,866 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 296.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 218,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FOUR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

