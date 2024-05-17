NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 152 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $74.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $56.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.43.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners ( NASDAQ:CCEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.