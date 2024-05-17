NBC Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,592,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $681,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $57.77 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $64.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.18.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1932 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.