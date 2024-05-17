NBC Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 275.6% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $61.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $47.00 and a twelve month high of $61.54.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

