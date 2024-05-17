NBC Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARKG. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Price Performance

ARKG opened at $26.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day moving average is $28.40.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.