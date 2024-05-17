NBC Securities Inc. Buys 52 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG opened at $350.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $254.31 and a one year high of $352.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

