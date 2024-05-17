NBC Securities Inc. Buys 600 Shares of SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. owned 0.10% of SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMTL. Watchman Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,801,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 167,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

EMTL stock opened at $42.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.95 and its 200 day moving average is $41.54. SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.24 and a 1-year high of $52.27.

SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

About SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1896 per share. This is a boost from SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (EMTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed and has broad capabilities to invest in investment grade and high-yield emerging market debt. EMTL was launched on Apr 13, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

