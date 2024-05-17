NBC Securities Inc. Cuts Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,568,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,670,000 after purchasing an additional 650,979 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,115,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,432,000 after buying an additional 593,035 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,823,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,263,000 after buying an additional 511,926 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,497,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,026,000 after buying an additional 433,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,394,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,834,000 after buying an additional 399,359 shares during the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

NYSE BTI opened at $31.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average is $30.15. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.28.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

