NBC Securities Inc. Cuts Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN)

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 90.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 25,046 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 107.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 179,127 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after buying an additional 46,407 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 26,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 178.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 52,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 33,375 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:FJUN opened at $47.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.85. The company has a market capitalization of $624.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.70.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

