NBC Securities Inc. Cuts Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 595,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 159,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,129,000 after purchasing an additional 35,718 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 464.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Price Performance

ETR opened at $113.37 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $113.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.28. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,729 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,315 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

