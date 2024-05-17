NBC Securities Inc. Cuts Stake in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Sphere Entertainment were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Lawrence Dolan bought 76,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $3,101,141.47. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 520,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,181,188.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 12,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $618,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Lawrence Dolan bought 76,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,101,141.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,181,188.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 245,669 shares of company stock valued at $10,706,120 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPHR stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $51.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.98). Sphere Entertainment had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 43.36%. The company had revenue of $321.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 98.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -4.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPHR shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sphere Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sphere Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

