NBC Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 95.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,855 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 164,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,165,000 after buying an additional 44,946 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 33,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,711,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $3,439,000. Finally, Balanced Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $300,893.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,003.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $300,893.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,003.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $514,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,245 shares of company stock worth $1,542,701 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DTE stock opened at $116.77 on Friday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $117.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. On average, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

