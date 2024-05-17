NBC Securities Inc. Decreases Holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 315,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after buying an additional 73,951 shares in the last quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth $720,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 13,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYLD opened at $16.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.62. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $18.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average of $16.56.

