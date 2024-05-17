NBC Securities Inc. Has $107,000 Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 124.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 25,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 8.5% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 14,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $56.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.08. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.63.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.38. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $629.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

NFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on National Fuel Gas from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

