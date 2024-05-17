NBC Securities Inc. Has $133,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 71.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,217,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 42,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 23,735 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 85,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 21,382 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FMB opened at $51.29 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.08 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day moving average of $50.99.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

