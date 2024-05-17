NBC Securities Inc. Has $144,000 Holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,494 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $382,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $510,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 104,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 15,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 46,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHYD stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.08.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0663 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

