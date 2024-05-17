NBC Securities Inc. Has $150,000 Stock Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 10,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 1.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 7.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

NYSE CRS opened at $109.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.28 and a 200-day moving average of $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 1.47. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $44.40 and a 52-week high of $110.89.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $684.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 30.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carpenter Technology news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $81,892.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,183.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total value of $3,117,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,551,751.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $81,892.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,183.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,160 shares of company stock worth $3,645,081 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Carpenter Technology

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.