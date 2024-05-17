NBC Securities Inc. Has $151,000 Stock Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGIB. Rebalance LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 146,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 800.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.83. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.27 and a 52-week high of $52.25.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1837 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

