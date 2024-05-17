NBC Securities Inc. Has $86,000 Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 479.6% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter worth $43,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Welltower Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of WELL stock opened at $100.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.47 and a 1 year high of $101.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.60, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07.
Welltower Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 301.23%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.93.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
