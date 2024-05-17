NBC Securities Inc. Increases Position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM – Free Report) by 111.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc. owned about 0.18% of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,256,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after buying an additional 68,709 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

QEMM stock opened at $60.35 on Friday. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $52.20 and a one year high of $60.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.84 and a 200-day moving average of $56.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.69.

About SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (QEMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging-market securities equally-weighted between 3 sub-indexes that focus on value, minimum volatility and quality. QEMM was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

