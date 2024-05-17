NBC Securities Inc. Invests $102,000 in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 0.0 %

GNOV opened at $33.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.82. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $33.37.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF -November (GNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.