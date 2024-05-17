NBC Securities Inc. Invests $80,000 in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the third quarter valued at about $286,000.

NASDAQ VRIG opened at $25.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.05. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $25.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1341 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

