NBC Securities Inc. Lowers Position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 100,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 25,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter.
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of HNDL opened at $20.94 on Friday. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $21.32. The company has a market capitalization of $836.97 million, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.45.
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Dividend Announcement
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Company Profile
The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.
