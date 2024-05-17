NBC Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 287.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLT stock opened at $92.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $103.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.3077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

