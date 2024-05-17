NBC Securities Inc. Raises Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,946,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,983,000 after purchasing an additional 117,499 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,231,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,888,000 after buying an additional 405,363 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,636,000 after buying an additional 786,297 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,699,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,186,000 after buying an additional 532,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 329.6% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 834,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,198,000 after buying an additional 640,015 shares in the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $12.24 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is -158.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on LEG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

In other news, EVP Ryan Michael Kleiboeker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $133,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,535 shares in the company, valued at $556,153.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

