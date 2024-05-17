NBC Securities Inc. Raises Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 4,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Moderna by 408.3% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.46.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $132.68 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $142.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $30,844.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,486,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,808,007.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 255 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $30,844.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,486,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,808,007.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,011,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,811,764.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,209 shares of company stock valued at $16,678,621 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

