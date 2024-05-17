NBC Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get KLA alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of KLA by 6.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,159,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,449,135,000 after purchasing an additional 190,355 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in KLA by 3.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,598,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,249,000 after acquiring an additional 54,472 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in KLA by 12.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,431,000 after acquiring an additional 153,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,267,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,496,000 after acquiring an additional 117,584 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 52.8% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $530,630,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,284 shares of company stock worth $17,260,138. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Trading Down 1.3 %

KLA stock opened at $749.48 on Friday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $404.80 and a one year high of $763.93. The stock has a market cap of $100.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $692.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $622.15.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.