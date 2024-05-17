NBC Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in HSBC by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $761.75.

HSBC stock opened at $44.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day moving average is $39.65. The stock has a market cap of $168.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $45.46.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.33). HSBC had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.14%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

