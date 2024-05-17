NBC Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of PPL by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 171,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,412,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,390,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,048,000 after buying an additional 1,695,726 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.72. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $29.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Argus upgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

